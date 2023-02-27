BrewBilt Announces That It Has Seen an Increase in Overall Beer Volume Sales

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL), announces that for a company already boasting a 60% increase in assets and 54% increase in sales year-over-year, the revenue potential for a franchise agreement could be as big as the hoppy beers they’re known for.



According to reports by SRAX Inc., BrewBilt Brewing is a bastion of local ingredients and highest quality craft beer, and it could be the next great franchise.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated: “The past year has seen an increase in overall beer volume sales, with a particularly strong growth in craft brewer volume sales. In 2021, craft brewers saw an 8% increase in volume sales, leading to a 13.1% share of the U.S. beer market by volume. But it’s not just volume that’s on the rise – retail dollar sales of craft beer have also increased, reaching a staggering $26.8 billion in 2021. That accounts for nearly 27% of the entire U.S. beer market, which was previously valued at $94 billion.”

According to the SRAX report, BRBL is well on its way to capitalizing on these trends, and could become the next big brewery franchise. BrewBilt has done the work of detailing its growth plans, and the revenue projections are solid. At its current rate of growth (2 customers/ day), BrewBilt is increasing monthly sales at a rate of 57%. If this continues, BrewBilt projects profitability by 3rd QTR 2023 while expanding its Albertson/Safeway stores throughout the country.

Jef Lewis further stated: “Big Potential – the company has been involved in negotiations to expand/ franchise in partnership with a hospitality firm with over 100 unique locations. This revenue would be in addition to our current customer growth rate.”

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

