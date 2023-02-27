GINSMS Announces Resignation of Vivian Lau as Director

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation” or “GINSMS”) announces the resignation of Ms. Vivian Lau as director of the Corporation with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Vivian for her many contributions during her tenure as director of GINSMS,” said the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Joel Chin. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia. Its head office is located at 700-9th Avenue S.W., Suite 300, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3V4.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

