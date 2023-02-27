Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,222 in the last 365 days.

Immuneering to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

Management to host conference call on Monday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET  

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, March 6 after the close of trading. Immuneering’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the call by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. After the live webcast, the event will be archived for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, which is designed to have an accelerated cadence relative to IMM-1-104, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Nugent Communications
617-460-3579
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
619-916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Immuneering to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more