Bionano to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that company management will present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview on Monday, March 6th, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website.

