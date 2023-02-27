Submit Release
Bionano to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that company management will present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview on Monday, March 6th, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website.  

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com 

Investor Relations:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com 


