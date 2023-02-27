Hydreight Technologies Inc. Begins Trading in the USA on the OTC Markets Exchange

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IV Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV:NURS) (FSE: SO6) (OTCQB: HYDTF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTC Markets Exchange (“OTCQB”) for our USA investors under the symbol “HYDTF”.



IV Hydreight Technologies Inc. has received approval after a successful application process for the OTCQB Market, was approved on February 24th, 2023 under the symbol HYDTF. Existing U.S. shareholders of IV Hydreight Technologies Inc. previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market, have been quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.

The company’s common shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol NURS and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol SO6.

You can read company’s latest corporate update here

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

www.hydreight.com

Telephone: (480) 790 6886

For further information about Hydreight, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Abbey Vogt

Email: ir@hydreight.com

Telephone: (480) 790 6886

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS ) is a telehealth platform and medical network enabling flexible home healthcare that bridges the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The network offers medical director oversight, liability insurance, HIPAA-compliant documentation, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully-integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver fully-compliant mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com .

Patients can download Hydreight from the Apple App store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/ .

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding the number of new business partners of Hydreight by the end of 2022.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.