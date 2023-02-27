Asset Performance Management Market Value to Exceed USD 7,529 Million in 2027

Asset Performance Management Market Value

Asset performance management market is expanding due to increased demand for risk-based asset maintenance and requirement to maximize economic return on assets.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global asset performance management market was pegged at $3.46 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $7.52 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for automation in customer service and increase in smartphone penetration drive the growth of the global asset performance management market. On the other hand, chances of failure in terms of coming with accurate responses restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, gesture recognition technology and the feature of multi-language support in IVAs are anticipated to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7824

The global asset performance management market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the software segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2027. The services segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period,

By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The cloud segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7824

By geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, garnering around two-fifths of the global asset performance management market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global asset performance management market report include Aveva Inc. (OTCMKTS: AVEVF), Siemens AG (OTCMKTS: SIEGY), Bentley System (NASDAQ: BSY), GE digital, ABB Group (NYSE: ABB), Infor Inc., Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM). These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7824

Key Findings of the Study –

• By component, in 2019, the solutions segment dominated the asset performance management market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• Region wise, the APM Market was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

• Depending on deployment mode, on-premise based APM solutions generated the highest revenue of APM market in 2019. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

• On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

• On the basis of industry vertical, the energy & utility segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

Procure Complete Report (322 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3IWE9pO

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

