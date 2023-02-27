Local Pest Control Company Takes Over Boise with Witty Campaign
Pestcom Pest Control’s ‘Where’s Vinny’ messaging blankets Treasure ValleyBOISE, IDAHO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pestcom Pest Control recently launched its ‘Where’s Vinny’ marketing campaign to spread the word about its pest control services. The Boise-based company is giving insects a funny spin with the campaign, which personifies cockroaches as a mob boss family losing its territory — and family members like Vinny — to the well-known pest control company.
Pestcom Pest Control has provided residential and commercial pest control services to the Treasure Valley for more than two decades. The locally owned and operated company removes insects, rodents, wildlife, and other pests from homes and businesses in the area. General manager of Pestcom, Denver Knowlton, says this new marketing campaign is a fun, lighthearted way to spread awareness about Pestcom’s services.
“Boise is a rapidly growing city. New people are moving to the area and may not be aware of who we are and what we do,” Knowlton says. “This marketing campaign is a way for us to introduce ourselves to residents of Treasure Valley, and hopefully make people laugh a little.”
Boise residents can expect to see a series of web videos, radio spots, and print materials throughout the city featuring Pestcom's 'Where's Vinny' campaign. Pestcom Pest Control is working with the digital marketing agency GrowthBound Marketing to create and manage the campaign.
Pestcom is known in the area for its five-star professional services and support of the local Boise area with programs like Pestcom Gives Back, in which residents can nominate friends, families, or neighbors for free pest control services.
About Pestcom Pest Control
For more than 25 years, Pestcom Pest Control has taken care of residents of Boise, ID and the greater Treasure Valley with its pest control services. The local Boise business provides full-service residential and commercial pest removal treatments, including wildlife removal. Pestcom Pest Control provides high-quality, fast-acting pest treatments using advanced industry technology.
