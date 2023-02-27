Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market : Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive torque actuator motor market size was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the automotive torque actuator motor market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with growing customer inclination toward advancements of the fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the market.

The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive torque actuator motor market are increase in vehicle production in developing countries, and increase in demand for engine performance and fuel efficiency. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the production and sales of vehicles, which is expected to boost the automotive torque actuator motor industry.

The automotive torque actuator motor market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, vehicle type, type, and region. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By application, it is categorized into turbocharger, electronic throttle control (ETC), exhaust gas circulation (EGR), and others. By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By type, it is fragmented into electrical, pneumatic, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the electronic throttle control (ETC)segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor market

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor market

By type, the electrical component segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor market

The key players that operate in this automotive torque actuator motor market are Bray International, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Electrocraft, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HIWIN Technologies Corp., Igarashi Motors India Limited, Johnson Electric, Mabuchi Motor Co., ltd., Mitsuba Corporation, NSK, Rheinmetall, Siko-Global, Sonceboz, and Val-Matic Valve & Mfg. Corporation.

