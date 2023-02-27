Bình Dương promotes cashless payment trend

VIETNAM, February 27 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The People's Committee of Bình Dương Province’s Dầu Tiếng District plans to establish a pilot project that uses cashless payments at traditional markets, grocery stores and other businesses.

Dầu Tiếng is located at between HCM City and the provinces of Tây Ninh and Bình Phước and has Dầu Tiếng Lake, a place that attracts many tourists.

The plan of Dầu Tiếng District aims to promote the implementation of digital transformation and digital payment, and promote local businesses and enterprises to use digital platforms to make non-cash payments, which would provide convenience in payment for tourists.

Non-cash payment methods include QR code, internet Banking, Mobile Web Payment and cards.

By the end of 2022, Bình Dương strived to achieve 50 per cent of schools, educational institutions, hospitals and medical facilities using non-cash payment methods.

Up to now, Bình Dương is one of the localities where consumers can use modern payment methods to pay for online transactions as well as at stores, schools, hospitals, administrative services and shopping centers.

Cashless payment and transaction channels are increasingly popular in Bình Dương, with commercial banks, e-wallets and fintech companies promoting the application of technology for online payments.

Many customers now choose cashless payments, the most popular being a payment card, followed by scanning a QR code and transferring money.

Card payment sales at many goods and service suppliers have also increased significantly. Commercial banks and e-wallet companies in Bình Dương said that cashless transactions are even more popular now than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprises are ready for infrastructure with low investment costs that bring convenience to people. The outstanding method that meets the above factors and is likely to explode next year is paying via QR codes.

Customers can open banking applications or e-wallets to choose a source of money to scan the code and make payments. — VNS