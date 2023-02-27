Outflows from domestic and foreign investors weigh on market

VIETNAM, February 27 - HÀ NỘI — The market continued to fall on Monday as selling pressure was persistent, weighing on investors’ sentiment.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished the day at 1,021.25 points, a decline of 18.31 points, or 1.76 per cent. This was the lowest closing session level since December 30, 2022.

The market’s breadth was negative with more stocks on the southern exchange inclined to the downside risk.

Accordingly, 290 stocks went down, while 60 stocks inched up. However, liquidity improved over the previous trade. Investors poured more than VNĐ9.3 trillion (US$391.67 million), up 43.1 per cent compared to last Friday's trade.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, lost nearly 19 points, or 1.84 per cent, to 1.011,46 points. Up to 27 stocks in the VN30 basket experienced poor performance on Monday, with one ticker symbol – Masan Group (MSN) – registering the maximum daily loss of 7 per cent. And only two stocks inched up and one stayed flat.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also dipped 2.05 points, or 1.95 per cent, to end Monday at 203.27 points, the lowest since December 27, 2022. During the session, over VNĐ1 billion worth of shares, equivalent to a trading volume of 69.68 million shares, was traded on the northern bourse.

Both benchmarks locked their fifth consecutive losing session. Sharp losses in shares of all industries, especially appealing sectors such as banking, manufacturing, oil and gas, and real estate, weighed on the market. Data compiled by financial website vietstock.vn showed that dominating the bearish sentiment was Masan Group (MSN), PV Gas (GAS), and Hòa Phát Group (HPG).

The stocks all posted losses of at least 2.35 per cent. Other stocks in the general downtrend were Vietinbank (CTG) down 2.48 per cent, Vietcombank (VCB) down 0.75 per cent, Sabeco (SAB) down 1.96 per cent, and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) down 3.8 per cent.

Pillar stocks in the realty industry also opened the new week on a negative note. Specifically, the trio stocks of the Vinfamily slid by 0.24 – 2.83 per cent, while Novaland (NVL) was down 5.7 per cent.

The net outflow of foreign capital also pressured the market. Of which, foreign investors net sold VNĐ658.15 billion on HoSE, while net bought VNĐ203.62 million on HNX. — VNS