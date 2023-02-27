Drone Package Delivery Market : Remotely piloted, Partially autonomous, Fully autonomous Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone package delivery market size was valued at $0.94 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players operating in the global drone package delivery market include Amazon.com, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, FedEx, Flytrex Inc., Matternet, Pinc Solutions, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Workhorse Group, Wingcopter, and Zipline International Inc.

Growth of the global drone package delivery market has propelled, owing to rise in demand for time-efficient delivery service, rise in demand for drones in last mile delivery, and technological advancements. However, limited operational bandwidth of drones, cybersecurity issues associated with drones, and short flying duration of drone hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, revamped government regulatory framework is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

Several use cases of drone services have been developed and utilized by drone service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation times and minimize infection exposure.

Various countries with the foundations of a drone-friendly environment were able to quickly mobilize the technology from the start of the pandemic. These countries were able to incorporate drone service into the COVID-19 response activities owing to enabling factors such as regulation, skills, resources, social & political acceptance and capacity. Moreover, authorities were using drones for delivery of medicines, especially in rural areas, which lack open communication channels for health information.

Furthermore, post-pandemic, several private and logistics companies are focusing on developing a network for last mile deliveries based on drones, which is expected to boost growth of the drone package delivery industry during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By drone type, the hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By range, the long range segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By package size, the greater than 5 kilograms segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By operation mode, the fully autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

