Skull Clamp Market Size Worth $3.25 Billion Lead by Three-Pin Skull Clamp Segment (9.4% CAGR) during (2022-2028) – Global Study by The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners, " Skull Clamp Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Three-Pin Skull Clamp, Four-Pin Skull Clamp, and Two-Pin Skull Clamp), Application (Surgery and Medical Imaging), Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Titanium, and Radiolucent), Accessories (Skull Pins, Headrests, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)", the global skull clamp market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of neurosurgeries, rise in number of traumatic brain injuries and surgical robot innovation and adoption.





Global Skull Clamp Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.76 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.25 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 213 No. of Tables 163 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Material, Accessories, and End User





Skull Clamp Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Black Forest Medical Group, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Hill Rom Holding Inc, Eschmann Technologies Ltd, BD, TeDan Surgical Innovations, Barrfab Industria Commerce Import and Export of Hospital Equipment Ltda, Herbert Thailand Co Ltd, Medifa GmbH & Co KG, Micromar Industria e Com Ltda, and Schaerer Medical AG are a few of the key companies operating in the global skull clamp market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name.

The recent developments in the global skull clamp market are mentioned below:

In January 2022 , Medifa healthcare group announced a strategic partnership with medimex GmbH for the distribution of operating tables, operating lights, and media and project-related modular room systems named RooSy in Germany.





Rise in Number of Traumatic Brain Injuries Boosts Global Skull Clamp Market Growth:

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) often occur due to severe sports injuries or road accidents. There are four main types of TBIs—concussion, contusion, penetrating injuries, and anoxic brain injuries. The symptoms of TBIs differ with the extent of damage to the brain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were ~64,000 TBI-related deaths in the US in 2020. A report by BIAA states that ~2.8 million people in the US suffer from TBIs annually, and ~280,000 of these cases result in hospitalizations, with ~50,000 injuries being fatal. According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC), from 2000 to late 2019, ~414,000 TBIs were reported among US military members. Likewise, per the Brain Injury Association Waterloo-Wellington, ~11,000 fatalities are observed yearly due to TBIs in Canada, resulting in over 6,000 people becoming permanently disabled with post-traumatic brain injuries. According to the European Commission, ~2.5 million people in the European Union and the UK suffer from TBIs each year, of which 1.5 million are admitted to hospital and 57,000 die of the condition. In developing countries such as India, severe TBIs have a mortality rate of more than 30% and can cause significant morbidity in 60–70% of the cases. In India, more than 100,000 lives are lost every year with over 1 million suffering from serious head injuries. With such a high prevalence of TBIs, the number of brain surgeries performed is increasing in various countries, in turn, boosting the use of skull clamps for head fixation.





A skull clamp is a cranial fixation system used during neurosurgical procedures for rigid fixation of the head and neck. Skull clamps are also used in open, critical, and percutaneous craniotomies. Brain surgeries are delicate and need to be performed with the utmost care, as a little slippage of the skull pin may lead to serious injury to patients; in critical cases, it may lead to a patient’s death. Cranial fixation devices are specifically designed for ensuring the structural stability of the skull to enable smooth functioning during head or brain surgeries.

The US is currently leading the skull clamp market, and the market growth in this country can be attributed to the rising awareness about brain related brain surgeries in the population, a surge in research and development activities. The market growth in Canada is attributed to increasing support from the government to address the rising concerns about brain disorders. The skull clamp market progress in Mexico is favored by the flourishing medical industry, coupled with the surging export of medical devices to the US and other countries. In 2022, Asia Pacific has registered highest CAGR in the global skull clamp market. The market in this region is driven by the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, cerebral aneurysms, and surgical procedures; increasing demand for craniotomy; advanced healthcare infrastructure; and rising government support.





