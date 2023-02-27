Wi-Fi Booster Market Size Is Expected To Hit USD 3.8 Billion at a 15% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Need for Wireless Gadgets Working on Wi-Fi to Boost Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wi-Fi Booster Market , By Type, By Services By Solution - Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.8 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 15% during the assessment timeframe.

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the Wi-Fi booster market report include-

Netgear, Inc. (U.S.)

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Aruba Networks (U.S.)

Ericsson (Sweden)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

TP-Link (China)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Growing Adoption of 5G Telecommunication Technology to offer Robust Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Need for Wireless Gadgets Working on Wi-Fi to Boost Market Growth

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) Wi-Fi Booster Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wi-fi-booster-market-4037



Drivers

Growing Need for Wireless Gadgets Working on Wi-Fi to Boost Market Growth

The market for Wi-Fi boosters is projected to be significantly impacted by the rising popularity of wireless gadgets that rely on Wi-Fi networks, such as smart watches, wearables, and wireless headsets. Users of these devices require complete connectivity regardless of where they are in their home.

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of 5G Telecommunication Technology to offer Robust Opportunities

Several nations around the world are beginning to adopt 5G telecommunications technology, which is expected to significantly impact the Wi-Fi booster market in the course of the forecast period as a result of the increased demand for Wi-Fi systems brought on by 5G's faster network speeds and data capacities.

The requirement for internet access, the rise of social media and online employment opportunities, among other considerations, has all contributed to the Wi-Fi Booster Market's recent expansion. The Wi-Fi booster market is expanding as a result of the potential users' evolving preferences, which include the increasing adaptation of consumer electronics, devices, and wireless communication infrastructure, among other factors, as well as the advantages of simple installation, greater efficiency, & lower operating costs.

Restraints and Challenges

Presence of Physical Objects to act as Market Restraints

The presence of various physical objects, poor signal strength for several factors, lack of consistency, lack of appropriate integration between boosters and access points resulting in compatibility issues with the present network infrastructure, and privacy & security concerns in commercial purposes may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Wi-Fi booster market is segmented based on type and component.

By type, outdoor will lead the market over the forecast period.

By component, services will domineer the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

For a number of industrial and manufacturing verticals, COVID 19 has caused some problems. The protracted lockdown had a negative impact on the semiconductor and electronic sectors all across the world, including China. These elements have decreased the production of such Wi-Fi boosters. On the other side, some of the key elements boosting the market were the availability of smart homes, work-from-home choices, smart hospitals, online education, and entertainment options that can be accessed from houses with internet access. The industries are anticipated to invest in cutting-edge technologies to regain the pace of production after relaxation of rules governing movement. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to increase the market's overall growth.

Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Lions Share in Wi-Fi Booster Market

As the industry's pioneer in Wi-Fi extenders and the region with the highest demand for internet users worldwide, North America is predicted to hold the largest market share in the global Wi-Fi Booster market. Also, American companies dominate Wi-Fi range extender industry. Two of the key factors driving the expansion of the Wi-Fi Booster Market in the area are the rising number of people using smartphones and the tendency of working from home in North America. The region of North America requires network infrastructure to support the demand for the newest technologies due to the region's growing need for internet connectivity. The strongest signal connectivity necessary for today's technology can be maintained via a Wi-Fi booster.

While Wi-Fi booster may increase productivity, reduce operating expenses, and other things, it can spark a digital revolution. The Wi-Fi booster is driving the market demand because it not only improves the existing network but also maximizes coverage and upgrades an existing network. It would be simple to overcome network failure with strong network architecture, permit redundant communication channels between network devices, offer dependable high-speed connections, help maintain non-blocking port capabilities, and others, which will further enhance the demand for Wi-Fi booster. The main factor influencing the growth of the Wi-Fi booster market in North America is thought to be the rising use of smart devices especially in domestic settings. The North American market held the highest share in 2020 & is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR in the years to come. This is primarily attributable to the rising adoption of new technology, increased focus on digitalization, the existence of important product manufacturers, the growth of smart homes, and the rising number of gadgets per household, all of which contribute to the expansion of the regional market.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Wi-Fi Booster Market

The expanding use of Wi-Fi boosters, on the other hand, makes Europe the second-largest market holder among potential areas due to technological developments and the increased consumption of consumer electronics throughout European regions. Similar to this, the value of the Wi-Fi booster market is expanding in nations like China, Japan, India, and Indonesia as a result of the expansion of manufacturing facilities in the region. Due to the simplicity of wireless network installation and the quick adoption of the connected homes concept with the emergence of smart home ecosystems in the region, Europe is also anticipated to see a significant increase in market size.

