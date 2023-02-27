Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market – Forecasts to 2028

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Symphony Limited, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Seeley International Pty Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Sky Air Cooler, and Eva polar among others, are some of the key players in the global evaporative air cooler market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market is expected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing demand for clean, energy-efficient, and affordable cooling systems, increasing government initiatives and programs to promote the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, and added advantage of the ease of handling these devices are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market.

Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the tower cooler segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global evaporative air cooler market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end use outlook, the commercial sector segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global evaporative air cooler market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Symphony Limited, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Seeley International Pty Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Sky Air Cooler, and Eva polar among others, are some of the key players in the global evaporative air cooler market





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Portable Cooler

Window Mounted Cooler

Tower Cooler

Personal Cooler

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Direct Sales

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

