Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market – Forecasts to 2028
Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Symphony Limited, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Seeley International Pty Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Sky Air Cooler, and Eva polar among others, are some of the key players in the global evaporative air cooler market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market is expected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The increasing demand for clean, energy-efficient, and affordable cooling systems, increasing government initiatives and programs to promote the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, and added advantage of the ease of handling these devices are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the tower cooler segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global evaporative air cooler market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end use outlook, the commercial sector segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global evaporative air cooler market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Symphony Limited, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Seeley International Pty Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Sky Air Cooler, and Eva polar among others, are some of the key players in the global evaporative air cooler market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/evaporative-air-cooler-market-3960
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Portable Cooler
- Window Mounted Cooler
- Tower Cooler
- Personal Cooler
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Residential Sector
- Commercial Sector
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Direct Sales
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com