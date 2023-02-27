AYURCANN REPORTS Q2 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FEATURING A 37% INCREASE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS REVENUE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: AYURF, FSE: 3ZQ0) (“Ayurcann” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the recreational market, is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three-months ended December 31, 2022, the highlights of which are included in this news release. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company’s full set of consolidated financial statements for the three-months ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Gross revenue increased to $4,408,997 for the period (compared to $3,211,244 for the same period last year), representing an increase of 37%

Gross margin, calculated based on net revenue, was 44%

Continued sales growth quarter-over-quarter with gross revenue $4,408,997 for Q2 2023 (compared to $3,358,213 for Q1 2023), representing an increase of 31%

Expanded team and new partnerships, adding expertise to enable innovation and production efficiencies.

Successfully grew our product offerings to 50 stock keeping units (“ SKUs ”) across the country and became a top seller of new and existing innovation including 1 : In the 1G VAPE Category : ACROSS CANADA - #8 ONTARIO - #5 ALBERTA - #9 SASKATCHEWAN - #3 In the 1x0.5G PREROLLS : ACROSS CANADA - #1 ONTARIO - #1 (Supplier and SKU) SASKATCHEWAN - #3 (Supplier and SKU) MANITOBA - #3 Supplier / #2 SKU





”) across the country and became a top seller of new and existing innovation including :

“As we continue to expand to more markets across the country with our offerings, we are thrilled to report consistent growth in our revenue and market share despite the price compression that continues to impact the cannabis industry. Ayurcann is proud to have generated an increase in revenue from its business-to-consumer strategy. Ayurcann is selling products across the country and has 6,500 products listed for sale (the “Product Offerings”) throughout the vape, concentrate, oil and flower sectors (the “Sectors”). The increase in revenue, combined with the growth of our in-house brands, continues to have a positive impact on the future development of Ayurcann,” said Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Over 6,500 Product Offerings throughout New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 40 new SKUs being launched over the next three to six months, continuing to provide innovation to consumers.

Top selling Company brands: Fuego, Hustle & Shake, and Xplor, are consistent performers in the provinces they are listed in.

Consistently offered new SKUs to the market, reflecting the reliability and value that Ayurcann has brought to the recreational cannabis market in Canada.





“With a focus for innovation and growth of new product offerings, combined with our current Product Offerings, we are confident that we can grow market share in the Sectors across the country to help grow our top line revenues,” further added Mr. Sudman.

About Ayurcann:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

