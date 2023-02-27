Zevra Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (Zevra, or the Company, formerly KemPharm, Inc.), a rare disease therapeutics company, has announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.



The audio webcast with a slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.zevra.com/. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET, on March 7, 2023.

Additionally, interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(800) 343-4849 (U.S.)

+1 (203) 518-9848 (International)

Conference ID: ZVRAQ422



About Zevra

Zevra Therapeutics is a rare disease company melding science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. With unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to bring much-needed therapies to patients.

Contacts

Nichol Ochsner

+1 (732) 754-2545

nochsner@zevra.com