Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,447 in the last 365 days.

Zevra Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (Zevra, or the Company, formerly KemPharm, Inc.), a rare disease therapeutics company, has announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

The audio webcast with a slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.zevra.com/. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET, on March 7, 2023.

Additionally, interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

  • (800) 343-4849 (U.S.)
  • +1 (203) 518-9848 (International)
  • Conference ID: ZVRAQ422

About Zevra

Zevra Therapeutics is a rare disease company melding science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. With unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to bring much-needed therapies to patients.

Contacts 

Nichol Ochsner
+1 (732) 754-2545
nochsner@zevra.com

Jennifer Arcure
+1 (917) 603-0681
Jennifer.arcure@evokegroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zevra Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more