Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a biotechnology company developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET as part of a discussion called Novel Immuno-Oncology (IO) Corporate Panel.
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, with a virtual presentation at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to build a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, which are designed to optimize their therapeutic index and localize anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Xilio is currently advancing multiple programs for tumor-activated I-O treatments in clinical development, as well as programs in preclinical development. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

For Investor Inquiries:

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
xilio@argotpartners.com

For Media Inquiries: 

Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@xiliotx.com 


