Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 27, 2023

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport)


PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded Purchase price per Share
Wael Sawan February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 7,213 GBP 24.82
Wael Sawan February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 2,602 EUR 28.23
Sinead Gorman February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 12,426 GBP 24.82
Harry Brekelmans February 22, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 11,804 EUR 28.27
Ronan Cassidy February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 9,738 GBP 24.82
Donny Ching February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 10,377 EUR 28.23
Ed Daniels February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 8,200 GBP 24.82
Huibert Vigeveno February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 14,341 EUR 28.23
Zoe Yujnovich February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 24,062 EUR 28.23

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.        
                                
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                                
Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                        
                                
ENQUIRIES                                
                                
Shell Media Relations                                
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                
                                
                                
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70                
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.82
Volume 7,213
Total 179,026.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

7,213
24.82
179,026.66
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 28.23
Volume 2,602
Total 73,454.46
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

2,602
28.23
73,454.46
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.82
Volume 12,426
Total 308,413.32
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

12,426
24.82
308,413.32
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 28.27
Volume 11,804
Total 333,699.08
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

11,804
28.27
333,699.08
Date of transaction February 22, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.82
Volume 9,738
Total 241,697.16
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

9,738
24.82
241,697.16
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 28.23
Volume 10,377
Total 292,942.71
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

10,377
28.23
292,942.71
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ed
Last Name(s) Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.82
Volume 8,200
Total 203,524.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

8,200
24.82
203,524.00
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 28.23
Volume 14,341
Total 404,846.43
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

14,341
28.23
404,846.43
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 28.23
Volume 24,062
Total 679,270.26
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

24,062
28.23
679,270.26
Date of transaction February 24, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


