Young refugees host a new concept in baking shows on Canadian cable channels this fall while raising money for charity

BAKING FOR CHANGE invites Canadians to bake along with young refugee TV hosts, and some of Canada's best bakers, while helping to raise money for charity.

Do good. Eat good.”
— Goodie Goodie
KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAKING FOR CHANGE is a totally new concept in baking shows launching on Canadian cable channels this fall! It's produced by Goodie Goodie, a Canadian non-profit social enterprise bakery that creates jobs for young refugees, aged 16 to 30, at mid-week church locations.

Each half hour show is hosted by a young refugee staff member and recipes are demonstrated by talented guest bakers volunteering their time to support a good cause. Ingredients are listed on their website so viewers can bake yummy goodies along with them while making small donations directly to UNICEF Canada.

Partners include COMPASS Refugee Centre and the Baking and Pastry Arts program at Conestoga College

Sponsors include Redpath Sugar and Danby Appliances

Canadian cable stations are encouraged to contact Goodie Goodie to air the show this fall, and plans are being made to launch an American version for the US market in 2024.

Stephen Jarnick
Goodie Goodie
+1 519-591-1365
contact@goodiegoodie.ca
BAKING FOR CHANGE is coming this fall

