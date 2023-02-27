Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market is Booming Across the Globe Explored in the Latest Research by 2028|IBM Corporation

Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market

With growing use across multiple areas to acquire business insights, the Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market appears to have strong legs in the COVID-age.

UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights recently published a study report titled "Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028," which is a remarkable blend of industry expertise, creative ideas, strategies, and cutting-edge technology. This intelligence study contains analysis based on current events, historical data, and predictions for the future. The report includes Hadoop and Big Data Analytics market segmentation, regional data, CAGR, sales volume, and current and future trends. The report's goal is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market's dynamics, size, growth, and cost structure. The research looks at recent advancements in the Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Apps business and how they might effect the future market.

Market Overview:

Hadoop is a distributed file system and resource management platform that is free source. It stores and analyses data from diverse sources in a standard format known as the Hadoop File System (HDFS). This distributed storage platform is a freely available, scalable, and incredibly powerful solution for big data applications. It scales to terabytes of data using commodity technology and requires almost minimal administration. Large volumes of data are involved in big data situations. They often contain a combination of organized and unstructured transaction data. Big data analytics, for example, can study customer preferences before they ever leave a web page. It use commodity hardware rather than costly custom-built systems.

Top Players Included:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pentaho Corporation, Metrologic Corporation, SAP SE, and Pivotal Software, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of solution

-Packaged Software

-Management Software

-Application Software

-Performance Monitoring Software

On the basis of service

-Consulting & Development Services

-Training & Support Services

-Admin & Managed Services

On the basis of end-user industry

-Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

-Government & Defense

-Healthcare & Life Sciences

-Retail & Consumer Goods

-Media & Entertainment

-Energy & Utility

-Transportation & SCM

-IT & Telecommunication

-Others (Academic & Research, Manufacturing )

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Drivers

●The high necessity data visualisation models to extract analytics-driven insights from raw data sets across several industries is likely to fuel the expansion of the Hadoop and big data analytics market throughout the forecast period.

●Additionally, the increased usage of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) technology in concert with the advent of Industry 4.0 is likely to drive the growth of the Hadoop and big data analytics market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The emergence of the COVID-19 epidemic has benefited the worldwide Hadoop and big data analytics market. Because of the pandemic's outside restrictions, Internet traffic has risen, creating a variety of chances for market participants to benefit on. In addition, increased adoption of business analytics and digital marketing methods is driving the industry.



Key Takeaways

➤The Hadoop and big data analytics market is expected to develop over the forecast period, owing to increased usage of business analytics in SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and increased deployments of hybrid big data solutions. For example, Microsoft Corporation announced in March 2020 the release of Hadoop and Kafka communications frameworks in its HDInsight big data service.

➤Geographically, the North American area commands the worldwide Hadoop and big data analytics market due to early adoption of big data and AI-based technologies, as well as the presence of key IT giants.

➤In this regard, the worldwide Hadoop and big data analytics market in the Asia Pacific region is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to increased acceptance of smart payment solutions and increased implementation in the public transportation sector.

