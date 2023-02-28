The leader of the Iranian innovators' new generation: Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri
He has also received many honors, including the title of Iran's Youngest Top Inventor.TEHRAN, IRAN, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leader of the Iranian innovators' new generation;
Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri (سیدمحمد ماهان میرنصیری) is well-known among Iranian young scientists in the fields of innovation, environment, and emerging technologies as an influential person and leader of the new generation of young adults and teenagers.
Since he believes the elites are Iran's pride, he has always endeavored to provide conditions so that the youth can use their innovative capabilities to solve cross-regional and national problems.
He has tried to find up-to-date solutions to environmental, medical, and technological problems by presenting innovative projects. We can point out that among his related activities, he led his group of American, Indian, Iranian, and Egyptian researchers in innovative challenges of the New York Academy of Sciences, as well as organized workshops to raise awareness of the new generation at an international level.
Besides these, he has also received many honors, including the title of Iran's Youngest Top Inventor awarded by the WIPO Representative Office in Iran and more than 5 gold medals and awards in competitions and exhibitions of innovation and inventions around the world. Currently, he is working on new innovative projects and hopes to gain maximum interest from the young generation's capacity (Generation Z) in cooperation with prominent high-level international organizations.
