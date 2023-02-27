NBRPA ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICERS AND ADDITIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NBRPA

-MIKE BANTOM, CJ KUPEC, AND NANCY LIEBERMAN NAMED DIRECTORS-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today the election of its board members, including the naming of Charles “Choo” Smith as Chairman, Shawn Marion as Vice Chairman and the return to the Executive Board for Sam Perkins as Treasurer and Grant Hill as Secretary. The NBRPA also announced the additions of Directors Mike Bantom, CJ Kupec, and Nancy Lieberman.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charles “Choo” Smith as Chairman, Shawn Marion as Vice Chairman and Mike Bantom, CJ Kupec and Nancy Lieberman as the newest members to the NBRPA’s Board of Directors,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “Their inclusion is paramount to our commitment to best represent all viewpoints from across our association, provide quality leadership, and the utmost professional standard for our membership.” Added Rochelle “I would also like to extend the NBRPA’s full gratitude to one our founders, Dave Cowens, outgoing Chairman Johnny Davis and board members Sheryl Swoopes and Thurl Bailey for their selfless dedication during their tenures on our board.”

NBRPA Directors are responsible for executing the NBRPA mission to serve former professional basketball players, supporting them in life after their playing days, and assisting them in leveraging their inspirational influence and to promote and teach basketball in their communities.

Charles “Choo” Smith - affectionately known as “Choo” was born on November 30,1970 in West Baltimore. Choo attended Bowie State University in Maryland where he finished his college career as the school’s all-time leader in Steals and Assists. Choo played for world-renowned Original Harlem Globetrotters where he became a high-profile member of the team and served as an Advance Ambassador. Choo has played in all 50 States, 26 countries and was recognized as one of the greatest dribblers in the world. Choo carries the spirit of the Harlem Globetrotters in everything he does.

Choo Smith Youth Empowerment, Inc., a non-profit organization was founded in 2007. It focuses on Choo’s “4L” philosophy: “Love it, Learn it, Live it, Lead it.” It is from this organization that the Choo Smith Summer Basketball Camp was born and became the platform for many other initiatives under Choo Smith Youth Empowerment, Inc.

Shawn Marion - played 16 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Marion finished his career as a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time member of the All-NBA Team and a one-time NBA champion, helping the Dallas Mavericks win their maiden title in 2011. Nicknamed "The Matrix" by former NBA player Kenny Smith during the preseason of his rookie year, he was widely regarded as one of the most versatile players in the league because of his athleticism and ability to play and defend many positions.

Mike Bantom - A 6'9" power forward/center from Saint Joseph's University, Bantom won a silver medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics as a member of the United States national basketball team, who lost a controversial final game to the Soviet Union. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the eighth pick of the 1973 NBA draft, and he embarked upon a nine-year NBA (1973–82) career as a member of the Suns, Seattle SuperSonics, New York Nets, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers. He earned All-Rookie Team honors and ended his NBA career with 8,568 total points, 4,517 total rebounds, and 1,623 total assists. From 1982 until 1989, Bantom played professionally in Italy.

Since retiring as a player, Bantom has served as the licensing manager for NBA International, the NBA International director of marketing, the NBA senior vice president of player development, and the executive vice president of referee operations.

Bantom is a father of four children, three daughters and a son.

CJ Kupec – a former power forward/center in the National Basketball Association for the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, Kupec was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 4th round of the 1975 NBA Draft and was also selected by the Spirits of St. Louis in the fifth round of the 1975 ABA Draft.

After playing in the NBA, Kupec was a member of Olimpia Billy Milano, BredaBAU Bellinzona, Squibb Cantù (won Euroleague/Cup of Champions 1982), SAV Bergamo, Viola Reggio Calabria, Mister Day Siena and Spondilatte Cremona teams in Europe. He played college basketball and football at the University of Michigan, where he won Big 10 championships in both sports. Kupec attended Oak Lawn Community High School, where he played center at six-foot-eight, played football and earned High School All-America honors.

Nancy Lieberman - nicknamed "Lady Magic", Lieberman is an American former professional basketball player and coach in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) who is currently a broadcaster for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association (NBA) as well as the head coach of Power, a team in the BIG3 which she led to its 2018 Championship. Lieberman is regarded as one of the greatest figures in American women's basketball.

In 2000, she was inducted into the Nassau County Sports Hall of Fame. Lieberman is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame the St. Louis Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

In July 2015, she was hired by the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach, becoming the second female assistant coach in NBA history. She took two leaves of absence to care for her ailing mother before leaving the Kings in 2017. After the Kings, she became a broadcaster with the New Orleans Pelicans.

