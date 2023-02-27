Submit Release
Global Two Component Adhesive Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Two Component Adhesive Market is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Two-component adhesives are used to join high-strength materials such as pre-treated metals, paints, plastics, or composites. Also, the two-component adhesives are used in various sectors such as construction, automotive, household appliances, and electrical production. The major driver of the two-component adhesive market is its use in vehicles.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Two Component Adhesive Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the resin type outlook, the polyurethane segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the automotive segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, Henkel AG, 3M Company, H.B Fuller, Master Bond Inc, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Bostik, among others, are some of the key players in the market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Electronics

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Polyurethane
  • Epoxy
  • Methyl methacrylate (MMA)
  • Silicone

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

