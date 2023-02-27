Network Forensic Market To Surpass Revenue USD 8.78 Billion, With an 16.25% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Digital transformation in commercial sectors and stringent regulatory policies against the cyberattack threats are some of the factors driving the growth of network forensic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Network Forensics Market Analysis By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Solution, By Service, By Application - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2030, registering a 16.25% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Network forensics is the practise of looking into and closely examining network traffic that may be connected to viruses, sensitive data spreading, or cybercrimes. This is done to keep an eye on network activity and guard against misuse and infiltration. Network forensic solutions stop hackers and cyberattackers from accessing and abusing the network's equipment. These solutions make use of security tools like intrusion detection systems and firewalls.

Network Forensic industry:

IBM Corporation (US)

FireEye Inc. (US)

Packet Forensics LLC (US)

Dell Technologies (RSA Security LLC)

Cisco System Inc. (US)

Viavi Solutions (US)

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

AT & T (Alien Vault Inc.)

Corero Network Security (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6844



Network Forensic Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.78 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.25% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Key Market Driver Digital transformation in commercial sectors and stringent regulatory policies against the cyberattack threats are some of the factors driving the growth of network forensic market.

Business corporate networks are becoming more sophisticated every day as a result of the growing number of cyberthreats such malware, botnets, DDoS, and ransomware. Institutional networks need security systems that can recognise and monitor cyber threats and guard against their susceptibility to hazards as a result of these problems. As a result, using network forensic solutions helps to monitor traffic and protect the network.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Network Forensic Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/network-forensic-market-6844



The network forensics sector is expanding due to a variety of factors. Private networks must be safeguarded against sophisticated cyberthreats including APTs, DDoS, and ransomware. The network security mechanisms must be more advanced to combat sophisticated hacking methods and cyber-attacks.

Also, there is a greater need for government regulations and rules for network functioning. Also, there is a big need for cloud-based network forensic solutions among people. As a result, each of these aspects helps the network forensic market expand.

Numerous nations, including the US and Canada, have made significant investments in the study and creation of Network Forensic solutions. Also, the increase in sophisticated cyberthreats and attacks is to blame for the market's expansion. Many organisations are searching for sophisticated and efficient ways to monitor and secure their networks.

The global market for network forensics is stifled by a few problems. The market cannot expand due to a scarcity of skilled network forensics experts. Also, there is a big market for very sophisticated, connected network forensic solutions.

Because the sector lacks researchers and developers, it is difficult to meet this requirement.

Also, with several developments, digital devices are becoming more complex every day. The IoT sector, learning machines, mobile phones, and digital applications are all displaying the developments.

In order to meet the needs of the customer, the provider of forensic solutions must overcome various obstacles. Network To evaluate the dangers in a network, forensic solutions frequently struggle to collect and preserve vast amounts of data.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/6844



The development of technology and gadgets has made it more difficult to detect, follow, and address cyberattacks and security concerns in the modern business network environment. Also, obtaining and retaining digital evidence turns becomes an issue.

Traditional forensic techniques are ineffective against sophisticated network threats.

As a result, complex network forensic tools like firewalls, SIEMs, packet analysis, IDS, etc. are required. These solutions assist in avoiding network dangers and attacks and also gather reliable proof of network traffic. It is possible to collect, preserve, and transport digital evidence between devices, networks, and even between countries.

Network Forensic Market Segment Overview:

The Network Forensic market is classified into various segments such as by deployment, organization size, solution, service, application, and vertical.

By Deployment, the market is segmented into On-cloud and On-premise.

By Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

By Solution, the market is segmented into Threat intelligence, Intrusion Detection system, Firewall management, Packet capture analysis, Security information & event management (SIEM), and Log management.

By Service, the market is segmented into Professional service and Managed service.

By Application, the market is segmented into Email security, Cloud security, End-point security, Application security, Datacenter security, and Network security.

By Vertical, the market is segmented into Education, Government, Hospitality, industrial, Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Automotive, and Healthcare.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6844



Network Forensic Market Regional Analysis:

South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa make up the market's regional study. According to the Network Forensic market projection, the North American region is expected to dominate the industry. This is due to the fact that this area is home to the majority of the major market players.

Also, the US and Canada have made significant investments in the market's research and development. Thus, it is most likely that North America will have the largest Network Forensic market in the years to come. The majority of businesses have developed cutting-edge and original Network Forensic market trends.

Likewise, the highest CAGR is anticipated for the Asia Pacific area over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the majority of business organisations in this region have adopted cloud-based solutions. Also, several industry segments have used cloud services in nations like China and India.

Related Reports:

Video Streaming Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2030

Conversational AI Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com