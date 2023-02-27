Global Car Rental Market Size, Share & Analysis

Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar, Enterprise Holdings Inc, Hertz System Inc, Localiza, Sixt Rent a Car, Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd, Eco Rent a Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Uber Technologies Inc., and Budget Rent a Car System, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the car rental market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Car Rental Market is projected to grow from USD 100.05 billion in 2023 to USD 141.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.



A significant rise in the number of people taking business and leisure trips across the globe is driving the demand for car rental services. Rising internet penetration across developing as well as developed countries has further helped companies in the market to capture a larger customer base with the help of dedicated mobile apps for the convenience of customers.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Car Rental Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the ship type outlook, the executive cars segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the airport transport segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation





Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

