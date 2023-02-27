Submit Release
Global Car Rental Market Size, Share & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Car Rental Market is projected to grow from USD 100.05 billion in 2023 to USD 141.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

A significant rise in the number of people taking business and leisure trips across the globe is driving the demand for car rental services. Rising internet penetration across developing as well as developed countries has further helped companies in the market to capture a larger customer base with the help of dedicated mobile apps for the convenience of customers.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Car Rental Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the ship type outlook, the executive cars segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the airport transport segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar, Enterprise Holdings Inc, Hertz System Inc, Localiza, Sixt Rent a Car, Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd, Eco Rent a Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Uber Technologies Inc., and Budget Rent a Car System, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the car rental market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Local Usage
  • Airport Transport
  • Outstation

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Luxury Cars
  • Executive Cars
  • Economy Cars

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


