Cold Seal Adhesive Market Report will Value USD 61.3 Billion by 2030 [CAGR of 4.1%] : GreyViews

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Seal Adhesive Market Report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, end-user, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the cold seal adhesive market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the cold seal adhesive market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The significant global cold seal adhesive market players are “Trillium Products Ltd., Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel, ALTANA, Shenzhen IPAK Packaging Co. Ltd, Kendall Packaging Corporation, Ashland, 3M, DIC Corporation, Bond Tech Industries, Bostik SA among others”. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide cold seal adhesive market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Often referred to as "self-seal," cold seal adhesives allow packagers to choose the bond strength, depending on the packaging and application. A number of industries also use cold sealing. It is preferred for temperature-sensitive products like chocolate, ice cream, and other confectionery items, as well as medical packaging. It is not heated but only requires pressure. As a natural-based product, the cold-seal adhesive is fundamentally inconsistent and unstable when handled incorrectly. It requires highly specialized knowledge to apply it correctly. There is an increasing awareness of climate change, and environmental degradation, which has motivated the adoption of sustainable development models. Non-recyclable, single-use and expendable packaging are hazardous to the environment since they aren't biodegradable. In the form of microplastics, single-use packaging materials remain in the biosphere for millions of years, causing severe health problems in humans through the water. Among the major end users of the market are the pharmaceutical industry. Innovations in technology, growing health concerns among consumers, and rising disposable incomes have led to rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry over the past few decades, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period. The market is witnessing immense growth in terms of sales, revenue and rising demand among the various end-user sectors but there are some factors which are hampering the market growth such as the highly unstable nature of the cold adhesives due to low chemical resistance and strict government regulations.

Scope of Cold Seal Adhesive Market Report :

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Trillium Products Ltd., Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel, ALTANA, Shenzhen IPAK Packaging Co. Ltd, Kendall Packaging Corporation, Ashland, 3M, DIC Corporation, Bond Tech Industries, Bostik SA among others

Segmentation Analysis

Water-based adhesives are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment includes water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, and others. The water-based adhesives segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In 2021, water-based cold seal adhesive technologies held a majority share with a market share of about 48%. Their fast-setting properties make water-based cold seal adhesives widely used. As a result, the assembly functions faster, reducing production downtime and improving efficiency. It is a class of synthetic organic compounds that are primarily composed of water. With high molecular weight and low viscosity, they are ideal for use in paints and coatings, paper lamination films, printing inks, and other applications.

Food packaging is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes food packaging, industrial packaging, medical packaging & others. The food packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. Approximately 42.1% of global revenue came from food packaging in 2021, due to the increasing population and increasing disposable incomes. Growing consumer demand for groceries, dairy products, and other beverages is expected to drive this segment's growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the cold seal adhesive market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Asia Pacific is currently the leading market for cold seal adhesives. As major food production, healthcare, and other units use cold seal adhesives in their packaging, Asia Pacific will continue to hold the lead during the forecast period. Cold seal adhesives will also continue to grow in the Asia Pacific region due to growing government initiatives aimed at sustainability. Among the most promising markets in the cold seal adhesives industry, the Asia Pacific region is boasting rapid economic growth coupled with a rise in consumer spending.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's cold seal adhesive market size was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

It has been reported that the German Plastics Packaging Industry Association (IK) says that the production of pouches, carrier bags, and big bags increased by 6.6% in 2018 and reached 537,000 tons, driving the consumption of adhesives in the country.

China

China’s cold seal adhesive market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Cold seal adhesive from China dominates Asia Pacific, as it is the world's manufacturing hub due to low-cost production, and India is an emerging industrial market with favourable trade policies and low-cost labour. In spite of this, sustainable development strategies and solutions are becoming increasingly important as pressure increases on sustainability and the conservation of the environment. The government is now encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly, reusable, biodegradable materials in the manufacturing industry.

India

India's cold seal adhesive market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

As geriatric populations increase, the demand for pharmaceuticals in the country is expected to rise as hospitals and healthcare facilities expand. In turn, the increasing production of pharmaceuticals will boost cold seal adhesive usage in pharmaceutical packaging over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for sustainable packaging.

