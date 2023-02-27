Global Urea Cycle Disorder Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

The key players covered in the global urea cycle disorder market report include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, Eurocept Pharmaceuticals Holding (Lucane Pharma SA), Acer Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Orpharma Pty Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Inc, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Urea Cycle Disorder Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2028.



The presence of well-established companies, an increase in R&D spending by industry titans in the pharmaceutical sector, and collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies and research institutes are some of the factors influencing the global market for urea cycle disorders.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Urea Cycle Disorder Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the treatment type outlook, sodium phenylbutyrate is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global urea cycle disorder market from 2023 to 2028

As per the route of administration outlook, the oral segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global urea cycle disorder market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, Eurocept Pharmaceuticals Holding (Lucane Pharma SA), Acer Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Orpharma Pty Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Inc, and Abbott Laboratories among others, are some of the key players in the global urea cycle disorder market





Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Amino Acid Supplements

Sodium Phenylbutyrate

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate

Sodium Benzoate

Others





Enzyme Deficiency Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Ornithine Transcarbamylas (OTC)

Argininosuccinate Synthetase (citrullinemia) (AS)

Arginase (AG)

Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL)

Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthase (CPS1)

N-acetylglutamate Synthase (NAGS)

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oral

Injectable

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

