X-Ray Bone Densitometers Market Report (2022 to 2030) - GE Healthcare, BeamMed Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Ecolight S.P.A. and CyberLogic, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global X-Ray Bone Densitometers Market was estimated at US$ 121 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 172 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the growing prevalence of osteoporosis and the adoption of advanced technology.

Market Drivers

The increasing elderly population increases the number of people suffering from osteoporosis and other bone diseases, boosting the demand for X-ray bone densitometers. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 200 million people are affected with osteoporosis globally. The rising public awareness of the need to maintain good bone health is fueling the growth of the global X-ray bone densitometers market. Moreover, the market for X-ray bone densitometers is also growing due to incorporating of more cutting-edge technology into these devices, increasing their capabilities. These improvements include quicker scanning times, improved image quality, and more thorough analyses of bone density. The development of the X-ray bone densitometer market is also facilitated by government bodies across the globe, offering advantageous reimbursement policies and financing for bone densitometry testing. The market for X-ray bone densitometers is expanding due to the increased need for the early diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases.

The global X-ray bone densitometers market has been analyzed from three perspectives – Application, End-user, and Region.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/x-ray-bone-densitometers-market/8270

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global X-ray bone densitometers market is segmented into:

Osteoporosis

Osteopenia Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

In 2021, the osteoporosis and osteopenia diagnosis segment dominated the X-ray bone densitometers market. The prevalence of osteoporosis and osteopenia, particularly in older persons, raises the need for precise and non-invasive diagnostic equipment like X-ray bone densitometers. The demand for X-ray bone densitometry has also increased due to growing awareness of the significance of early detection and management of osteoporosis and osteopenia. Healthcare professionals generally embrace X-ray bone densitometry and view it as essential in diagnosing and treating osteoporosis and osteopenia. Furthermore, due to their ease of use, precision, and non-invasive nature, X-ray bone densitometers are the gold standard for detecting osteoporosis and osteopenia, driving segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user Segmentation’

Based on end-user, the global X-ray bone densitometers market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Others

In 2021, the hospitals and specialty clinics held the biggest market share for X-ray bone densitometers. To detect and treat various conditions, hospitals, and specialist clinics are generally well-equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, such as X-ray bone densitometers. A large number of patients with bone-related ailments visit hospitals and specialty clinics, which promotes segmental growth. Another factor driving the segment's growth is the availability of qualified professionals capable of using X-ray bone densitometers and making precise diagnoses. Hospitals and specialty clinics emphasize providing high-quality patient care, and X-ray bone densitometry is considered a critical component of the evaluation and management of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions, thus fueling segmental growth.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/x-ray-bone-densitometers-market/8270

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global X-ray bone densitometers market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global X-ray bone densitometers market in 2021, followed by Europe. Osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases are becoming more common in North America, which raises the demand for X-ray bone densitometry as a diagnostic tool. As osteoporosis is a widespread disease among the elderly, the aging population is a primary driver of the X-ray bone densitometer market. Government bodies in North America have invested in healthcare infrastructure, propelling the market's growth. The development of the X-ray bone densitometer market in North America is also being aided by an increase in educational and awareness-raising activities about osteoporosis and the value of early identification.

X-Ray Bone Densitometers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 121 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 172 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Application, End-user, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global X-ray bone densitometers market are

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

DMS Imaging (DMS group)

BeamMed Ltd.

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group

Osteosys Corporation

Osteometer MediTech, Inc.

Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Medonica Co., Ltd.

Ecolight S.P.A.

CyberLogic, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL X-RAY BONE DENSITOMETERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Osteoporosis and Osteopenia Diagnosis Body composition Measurement Diagnosis Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis Chronic Kidney Diseases Diagnosis Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

TOC Continued…

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/x-ray-bone-densitometers-market/8270

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Hydrogel Dressing Market by Product Type (Impregnated Hydrogel, Amorphous Hydrogel), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), Raw Material (Synthetic, Natural), End User (Hospitals, Homecare) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Botulinum Toxin Market by Product Type (Type A, Type B), Application (Therapeutics, Aesthetics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Nanoparticle Measurement Instruments Market by Technique (Atomic Force Microscopy, X-Ray Diffraction, Scanning Electron Microscopy), End-user (CROs, Biotechnology Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market by Product, (Knee, Hip, Ankle), Procedure (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology (Electron Intraoperative Radiation Therapy, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Application (Breast Cancer, Brain Tumor), Products & Services (Accelerators, Applicators) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/