W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Reporting and Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and conference call, as well as its participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Company is scheduled to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after the close of trading on the NYSE. A conference call to discuss financial and operational results is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” Alternatively, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-739-3797 for domestic parties, and 1-412-317-5713 for international parties; phone participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time and request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

35th Annual Roth Conference

The Company is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 12-14, 2023. Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Janet Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site at www.wtoffshore.com in the “Investors” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer, active in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, the Company holds working interests in 47 offshore fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and 2 fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and 8 in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres (449,500 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 449,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 165,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Janet Yang

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

jyang@wtoffshore.com

713-626-8525

Source: W&T Offshore, Inc.



