Lands’ End and Country Music Legend Blake Shelton Launch First Spring Collection

“Highway to the Heartland” line draws inspiration from the Midwest to create new collection of comfortable, reliable styles for spring

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, a classic American lifestyle brand, and Blake Shelton, a country music superstar, today announce the first spring Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection. The collaboration offers clothing and accessories for the whole family, created with lightweight fabrics and a fresh design palette for the new season.



The duo’s spring line celebrates America’s Heartland through prints and patterns inspired by Lands’ End’s Wisconsin roots and Shelton’s native Oklahoma. New offerings for the season include swimwear, products made with COOLMAX® technology and garment-dyed knitwear.

“Building off the success from our fall Blake Shelton X Lands' End collaboration, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership for spring,” said David Witkewicz, Senior Vice President of Design at Lands' End. “His hands-on approach to the design process and shared belief that clothing should be reliable and comfortable make us feel confident that shoppers will resonate with this latest unveil.”

Bestselling products from the fall collection will return as well, including flannels, denim, and a classic six-string guitar plaid. All styles in the collection are offered in extended sizing.

“My new collection with Lands’ End is about clothes that feel like they were made just for you,” said Blake Shelton. “It’s the feeling, the fit, and the confidence you feel whether it’s working, lounging, or just living life. After all, the only way to know if something’s right is to see for yourself because when you know, you know.”



From September 1, 2022, through September 1, 2023, Lands’ End will donate a portion of each purchase from the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection to Habitat for Humanity, a global housing organization that partners with people in communities in the U.S. and around the world to build or improve a place they can call home.

To shop the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End spring collection, please visit www.landsend.com/blakeshelton or a Lands’ End retail store location.

Media Contact:

Tricia Dudley

Director, Global Communications

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

About Lands’ End:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Blake Shelton:

Country Music superstar Blake Shelton has expanded the genre he defines! He has 28 #1 country singles, sold more than 13 million albums, 52 million singles and has nearly 11 Billion Global Streams. He’s won nearly every award possible including ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (7), among many others.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton enters his last season having coached nine winning teams. He and “Voice” colleague Carson Daly have teamed to executive produce and star in the successful celebrity game show “Barmageddon,” which airs on USA Network.

The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6cad74c-fb8a-4d39-bd97-20e526a8b153