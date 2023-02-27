Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,766 in the last 365 days.

Irish Titan and Justuno Align to Accelerate Growth and Retention for Retailers

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the leading website conversion optimization platform, announced their growing partnerships with Irish Titan, a premiere performance marketing agency for e-commerce brands looking to build and grow. 

As a full-service provider for e-commerce merchants, Irish Titan works with brands looking to solve a variety of complex business problems. From custom development and code audits to SEO management and design projects, Irish Titan provides it all. With this new partnership, Irish Titan and Justuno are helping brands build the ultimate website experience to delight shoppers and increase conversions. 

With an expansive platform for website optimization, Justuno provides Irish Titan clients with advanced segmentation features, multivariate testing, and a modular workflow builder that makes it easy to personalize across every touchpoint. 

Justuno’s platform automates and enhances the offsite marketing campaigns that Irish Titan builds for their clients collecting more leads, feeding more data, and optimizing every engagement for conversion. 

Darin Lynch, Founder, and CEO of Irish Titan, said this about the partnership:

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at Justuno. Conversion rate optimization has been (and will be!) a powerful tool for change in ecommerce. Collecting, processing, and acting on first-party data is quickly separating those that collect and those that don't. We're seeing merchants that use that data for personalized experiences are pulling customers in closer and holding onto them for longer." 

###

Justuno is the premiere website conversion platform, built to create long-lasting customer relationships, increase marketing ROI, and scale your business through tailored visitor experiences that convert. Justuno empowers marketers through automation, advanced analytics, and proprietary visitor tracking so they can provide customers with the ultimate online experience.


Jane Serra
Justuno
718-938-2785
jane@justuno.com

You just read:

Irish Titan and Justuno Align to Accelerate Growth and Retention for Retailers

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more