Irish Titan and Justuno Align to Accelerate Growth and Retention for Retailers

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the leading website conversion optimization platform, announced their growing partnerships with Irish Titan, a premiere performance marketing agency for e-commerce brands looking to build and grow.

As a full-service provider for e-commerce merchants, Irish Titan works with brands looking to solve a variety of complex business problems. From custom development and code audits to SEO management and design projects, Irish Titan provides it all. With this new partnership, Irish Titan and Justuno are helping brands build the ultimate website experience to delight shoppers and increase conversions.

With an expansive platform for website optimization, Justuno provides Irish Titan clients with advanced segmentation features, multivariate testing, and a modular workflow builder that makes it easy to personalize across every touchpoint.

Justuno’s platform automates and enhances the offsite marketing campaigns that Irish Titan builds for their clients collecting more leads, feeding more data, and optimizing every engagement for conversion.

Darin Lynch, Founder, and CEO of Irish Titan, said this about the partnership:

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at Justuno. Conversion rate optimization has been (and will be!) a powerful tool for change in ecommerce. Collecting, processing, and acting on first-party data is quickly separating those that collect and those that don't. We're seeing merchants that use that data for personalized experiences are pulling customers in closer and holding onto them for longer."

###

Justuno is the premiere website conversion platform, built to create long-lasting customer relationships, increase marketing ROI, and scale your business through tailored visitor experiences that convert. Justuno empowers marketers through automation, advanced analytics, and proprietary visitor tracking so they can provide customers with the ultimate online experience.

