Passage Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 6, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 6, 2023 to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.



To access the live conference call and webcast, please register here. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and frontotemporal dementia and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson

Passage Bio

267-866-0114

shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications

312-961-2502

MikeBeyer@sambrown.com