Carbon Management Software Market Outlook, Trends, Size, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carbon Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the carbon management software market. The global carbon management software market size reached US$ 13.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.99 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02% during 2023-2028.
Carbon management software comprises several advanced tools and solutions that enable organizations to plan, strategize, and implement greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions management tactics to oversee and reduce their carbon footprints. A carbon footprint represents the amount of GHG released into the air owing to activities, such as the combustion of fuels. The carbon management software aid in managing this by intensive reporting, calculating, tracking, and measuring air quality and energy usage. In addition, these tools assist in monitoring energy consumption and formulating reliable approaches and practices that concede with mandatory government regulations. As a result, carbon management software find widespread applications across various sectors, including information technology (IT), transportation, and telecommunications.
Carbon Management Software Market Growth Factors:
The increasing environmental consciousness and the launch of several policies by the government bodies toward ecological conservation are among the primary factors driving the carbon management software market. Besides this, the large-scale integration of the internet of things (IoT), big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing solutions to allow better control and reduce the risk of information loss during carbon footprint managing operations is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the extensive utilization of carbon management software across various firms to implement enterprise sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing shift toward cloud computing and the introduction of the paperless economy, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the emerging trend of urbanization and industrialization, the rising concerns toward health hazards as a consequence of deteriorating air quality, and the development of technologically advanced variants are expected to bolster the carbon management software market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
• ENGIE Impact
• GreenStep Solutions Inc.
• Greenstone+ Ltd.
• Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd.
• Salesforce Inc.
• SAP SE
• Sphera Solutions Inc.
• Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Component Insights:
• Software
• Services
Application Insights:
• Energy
• Greenhouse Gas Management
• Air Quality Management
• Sustainability
Industry Insights:
• Manufacturing
• IT and Telecom
• Government Sector
• Energy and Power
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
