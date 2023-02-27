Global Actuator Market Size, Trends & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Actuator Market is projected to grow from USD 63.8 billion in 2023 to USD 87.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is expected to be driven by the rising need for novel and cutting-edge actuators across a variety of industrial automation, including agriculture, domestic, oil & gas, aviation, and defense. Actuators are also in greater demand in the healthcare industry, where they are utilized in beds, dental chairs, MRI and PT scanning equipment, and other devices.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Actuator Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the linear segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the vertical outlook, the electrical segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Emerson Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion, Moog, SMC, Curtis Wright Corporation, MISUMI, Rotork plc, and Parker Hannifin, among others, are some of the key players in the global actuator market

Actuation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Electrical

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

