Global Smart Locks Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Growing Clout of Industry 4.0 Creates New Value for Smart Locks as Vital Cyber-Physical Devices that Secure the Digital Era
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Locks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Locks Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Smart Locks estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Deadbolts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lever Handles segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $658.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Smart Locks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$658.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Consumer IoT Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Locks in the Residential Sector
- Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions
- Industrial IoT & Smart Factory Also Push Up the Need for Smart Locks in the Industrial Sector
- Growing Clout of Industry 4.0 Creates New Value for Smart Locks as Vital Cyber-Physical Devices that Secure the Digital Era
- Smart Locks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Security & Safety Concerns Drives Demand for Locks
- Burglaries by Point of Entry, Method of Entry, and Location: Ranked in Order of Occurrence
- Implementation of Anti-Burglary Good Practices Spur the Need for Smart Lock Solutions
- Rising Demand for Biometric-based Smart Locks
- Select Popular Biometric Door Locks
- Smart Cards and Locks Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in the Industrial Sector
- Minimizing Touch Points and Lowering the Risk of Spreading of Germs: Key Driver for Smart Lock in Healthcare Setups
- Technology Improvements Remain Critical for Sustained Market Growth
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Emerge as Attractive Technologies for Smart Lock
- Wi-Fi vs Bluetooth vs Z-Wave vs ZigBee
- Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Lock Grow in Popularity
- AI Makes a Huge Impact on Access Control Connectivity Functions & Capability
- Concerns Over Smart Lock Security Breach: The Red Hot Issue
