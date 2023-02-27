Submit Release
eGain to Participate in the Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain EGAN, the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that management will be hosting meetings with investors on March 13, 2023 at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 12-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California.

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


