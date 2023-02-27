Energy Datametrics launches benefyd: A platform that enables a new and authentic way for employers to care for their people and planet

Benefyd helps companies reach their sustainability goals by engaging employees in proven, measurable, carbon-reducing actions.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) February 27, 2023

Energy Datametrics launches benefyd, a software solution that helps companies reach their sustainability goals by engaging their employees in proven actions that result in measurable carbon reduction. By supporting these actions, employees are able to cut back on their spending for electric, gas, water, transportation, and waste, while the resulting reduction in carbon emissions is aggregated to contribute to the achievement of the company's ESG objectives.

benefyd establishes a baseline for each employee's home and afterward, provides them with a personalized and prioritized list of recommended actions, as well as recognizing any federal, state or utility reimbursements or benefits that may be offered in their vicinity to aid in completing the suggested actions.

"Our mission with benefyd is to empower organizations to achieve their sustainability goals by leveraging the power of their workforce. By enabling individuals to take measurable, carbon-reducing actions in their daily lives, we can collectively drive a positive impact for the environment and the communities we serve." – Sukant Jain, CEO

benefyd was imagined, designed, and built to address the following factors for organizations:



Dispersed workforce and related emissions due to growth in hybrid/remote work.

Authenticity, measurement, and tracking the progress of company actions towards meeting their ESG commitments.

Challenges in measuring and reducing Scope 3 carbon emissions.

Involving employees who want a hands-on role in their company's sustainability plan.

Credibility and the rising cost of carbon offsets.

Recruiting/retaining talent with preference for an environmentally responsible company

Help achieve key certifications like B Corp through active employee participation in carbon reduction programs.

"We couldn't be more excited about the launch of benefyd and the impacts it will drive for companies and their employees. We feel it's the right solution at the right time to help organizations create mutually beneficial climate goals with their teams." – Dan Ridings, COO

About Energy Datametrics

Energy Datametrics develops user-friendly, technical solutions that reduce residential energy/health burdens and mitigate climate change – especially for those who need it most. We partner with utilities, businesses, states, community action agencies, and residential customers to help reduce their energy use and carbon footprint through our technology. Energy Datametrics is a certified B Corporation and a Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE).

