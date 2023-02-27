Dubai’s Sunset Hospitality Group Announces Homegrown Dining and Entertainment Experience DREAM Set for Global Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), the leading hospitality group renowned for curating lifestyle experiences from hotels and resorts to restaurants and beach clubs, is set to continue its international expansion after announcing early-stage plans to launch its homegrown DREAM concept globally.
DREAM has established itself in Dubai as an industry outlier, combining the best of art, entertainment, and cuisine by offering experiential costumed performances alongside first-class dining at The Address Beach Resort in JBR. Now, as it continues to impress potential investors internationally, a new chapter for both brand and business awaits with confirmation of SHG’s intentions to take the DREAM concept overseas.
“DREAM is a homegrown brand that provides consumers an experience they simply will not find anywhere else in the world, so when we launched the concept, it was always a vision of ours to expand globally,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group. “It is always exciting to launch in new markets and this latest announcement further underpins our ambitious growth plans. We fully expect DREAM to mirror the success of our other international concepts.”
Founded only 11 years ago, Sunset Hospitality Group is now operating across nine countries, with that presence set to increase to 13 in the coming months with the openings of SUSHISAMBA in Milan and Azure Beach in Nha Trang, Vietnam, among others. The DREAM announcement comes following the pioneering concept’s first anniversary and reinforces Sunset Hospitality Group’s aggressive growth strategy.
“DREAM is renowned for both its entertainment and F&B,” said Nazih Hafez, Vice Chairman – Sunset Hospitality Group. “It’s a very special concept and we’re delighted it has been so well received by both our local customer base and international stakeholders. We look forward to another international market getting the chance to experience the DREAM brand. This marks another milestone in Sunset Hospitality Group’s global expansion plans, of which much more remain in the pipeline.”
The precise location of the second DREAM concept will be revealed in the coming months. For more information about Sunset Hospitality Group, its different divisions, and portfolio of brands, visit: https://www.sunsethospitality.com/
