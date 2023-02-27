Egg Protein Market Size Hits USD 38.90 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Surge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consumption of protein supplements.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Egg Protein Market by Type (Egg White Protein, Whole Egg Protein, and Egg Yolk Protein), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutrition, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Feed, and Others), and Form (Solid and Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global egg protein industry was pegged at $28.03 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $38.90 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors for the market

Consumer awareness regarding healthy diet, and rise in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients have boosted the growth of the global egg protein market. However, surge in demand for plant-based proteins hampers the market. On the contrary, innovations in products and introduction of protein supplements in the untapped markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Cargill

Kewpie Corporation

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt foods

Bouwhuis Enthoven Wulro BV

Igreca

Sanovo Egg Group

Interovo Egg Group BV, and Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.

On the basis of application, the food & beverages segment garnered the highest share in 2018, and is estimated to growth with a CAGR of 4.2% during the egg protein market forecast period. However, the nutrition segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the near future. Surge in awareness about the health benefits of protein supplements among consumers in developing countries is expected to drive growth of the nutrition application segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Europe, followed by North America, dominated the market

The global egg protein market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to the development of the food & beverage industry and increase in awareness about nutritional supplements among consumers.

The growth of the egg proteins market is driven by increase in consumption in preparation of food products such as bakery, confectionery, snack products, processed meat, and seafood products. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Owing to increase in awareness about the benefits offered by nutritional and health food products, consumers are shifting their focus toward healthy diets and are increasing their intake of protein to gain extra nutrition from the egg-based protein supplements, which significantly contributes toward the global egg protein market growth.

