Cellulite Treatment Market Size, Share and Growth Projection: $5.7 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 10.3% - AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a projected 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 10.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing consumer awareness about the availability of cellulite treatments, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in technology leading to the development of more effective treatment options. The market was valued at $2.1 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021 and is projected to reach $5.7 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031. However, the market also faces challenges such as stringent regulations and the high cost of some treatments.

Cellulite is a common condition in which the skin appears dimpled or lumpy due to the accumulation of fat deposits under the skin. Although it is not a serious health condition, many people are concerned about its appearance and seek ways to reduce its visibility. The condition is most prevalent in women. cellulite occurs when the skin overlying certain areas of fat is pulled downward to the deeper tissues by connective tissue bands. This creates an uneven surface. Cellulite is caused by a buildup of fat underneath the skin. Some women are more predisposed to it than others. The cellulite treatment is the procedure that helps to reduce the visibility of cellulite. The cellulite treatment includes non-invasive, minimal invasive, and topical treatment.

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the growth of the global cellulite treatment market, primarily due to the decline in patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic. The implementation of lockdown and the restructuring of clinics and hospitals to increase hospital capacities for COVID-19 patients has significantly hampered the revenue of aesthetic companies.

The European Journal of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons have reported a significant decrease in the total number of cosmetic surgeries and procedures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, there has been a gradual increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries from 2020 to 2021, mainly due to the removal of government restrictions and the rescheduling of postponed or canceled surgeries.

The growth of the cellulite treatment market is primarily driven by the increase in obesity rates, which is caused by fast food consumption and a sedentary lifestyle. This is because weight gain and obesity are known to be major factors responsible for the development of cellulite. Additionally, the rise in the number of cosmetic procedures and cosmetic clinics also contributes to the growth of the market. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) survey reports that there has been a significant increase in the number of cosmetic surgical procedures performed worldwide.

Furthermore, the growth of the cellulite treatment industry is also influenced by the increase in healthcare expenditure, advancements in cellulite treatment, and the growing demand for an attractive physical appearance. The rise in healthcare expenditure has led to the development of advanced cellulite treatment techniques, such as laser therapy and ultrasound therapy, which are more effective and less invasive.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Abbvie

2. Candela Syneron

3. Cynosure Technologies

4. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

5. Bausch Health Companies

6. Hologic Inc

7. Zimmer Aesthetics

8. Galderma SA

9. Sinclair Pharmaceuticals

10. Endo International

12. Zimmer

13. Aesthetics

14. Tanceuticals

15. Inceler Medikal

The end-users for the cellulite treatment market are hospitals, clinics and beauty centers, and others. Hospitals are expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the availability of advanced cellulite treatment techniques and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals. Clinics and beauty centers are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.

The report analyzes the cellulite treatment market across four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to the high prevalence of obesity and a sedentary lifestyle, which results in an increased incidence of cellulite. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region and a well-established healthcare infrastructure are further driving the growth of the market in North America.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures and the availability of advanced cellulite treatment techniques. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the rising disposable income and increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures among the population. The LAMEA region is expected to witness steady growth due to the presence of a large patient population and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

