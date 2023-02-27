Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Market Research Report 2022-2032: Size & Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy market.
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy represents an immunotherapy approach that has the potential to transform cancer treatment by using the immune system to fight diseases. It requires genetically engineering T cells to express a chimeric antigen receptor that targets a particular tumor antigen. These re-engineered cells are generally then multiplied and infused into the body to recognize and kill cancer cells with targeted antigens on their surface. Consequently, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is gaining extensive traction across the globe.
Time Period of the Study:
• Base Year: 2021
• Historical Period: 2017-2021
• Market Forecast: 2022-2032
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Growth Factors:
The rising incidences of cancer, on account of the growing utilization of tobacco products, unhealthy dietary patterns, and sedentary lifestyles of individuals, are primarily driving the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market. Additionally, continuous improvements in the safety and efficacy of current and emerging therapies and strong drug pipelines are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing number of healthcare settings that administer CAR T, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies, and the widespread adoption of anti-CD19 autologous CAR T therapy to treat individuals with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population who are susceptible to developing advanced lymphomas and the elevating prevalence of chronic diseases are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for regenerative medicines and numerous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy: In-Market and Pipeline Drugs:
• In-Market Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Drugs
o Drug Overview
o Mechanism of Action
o Regulatory Status
o Clinical Trial Results
o Drug Uptake and Market Performance
• Late-Stage Pipeline Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Drugs
o Drug Overview
o Mechanism of Action
o Regulatory Status
o Clinical Trial Results
o Regulatory Status
Countries Covered:
• United States
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
Epidemiology Insights:
• What is the size of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy patient pool (2017-2021) across the seven major markets?
• What would be the forecasted patient pool (2022-2032) of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy across the seven major markets?
• What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy?
• What will be the growth rate of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy patients across the seven major markets?
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
