With 6.3% CAGR, Europe Dermal Fillers Market Size to Surpass USD 2.25 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe dermal fillers market size hit USD 1.41 billion in 2021. The market valuation is projected to rise from USD 1.46 billion in 2022 to USD 2.25 billion by 2029 at 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Dermal fillers have gained much attention in recent years as a non-surgical, non-invasive cosmetic procedure. They help smoothen lines and wrinkles and restore facial volume. The high degree of safety of skin injectables such as fillers along with satisfactory patient outcomes makes them highly sought-after among consumers in Europe.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled, “Europe Dermal Fillers Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022: Sinclair Pharma received CE Mark for the pre-incorporation of the local anesthetic Lidocaine with its HA filler Perfectha.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.25 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.41 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 109

Key Takeaways:

The U.K. market is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during 2022-2029 due to the increasing consciousness about physical appearance amongst the population.

Germany market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2021 and will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2022-2029).

Hyaluronic acid is expected to be the leading segment in the Europe market during the forecast period.

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie), Galderma, and Merz Pharma are the major market players in the Europe market.









Drivers & Restraints:

Demand to Rise as More Europeans Seek Pain-free Cosmetic Procedures

The market in Europe is expanding as demand for non-invasive procedures rises. People are increasingly seeking hassle-free and pain-free options for younger-looking skin rather than outdated invasive cosmetic procedures. Benefits such as faster recovery and desirable outcomes make skin injectables a widely preferred option among individuals.

However, while facial fillers enjoy surging popularity, their high cost could limit their demand to some extent. Moreover, as their effect is temporary, consumers need a regular repetition of the treatment, which translates into significant spending. These factors may hamper the Europe dermal fillers market growth.





Segments:

Hyaluronic Acid to Emerge as a Popular Filler Choice in the Coming Years

Based on material, the market is divided into hyaluronic acid, poly-L-lactic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, fat fillers, PMMA (poly (methyl methacrylate)), and others. Among these, the hyaluronic acid segment will grow fastest due to its high safety and longevity.

Biodegradable Dermal Fillers to Gain Traction during 2022-2029

By product, the market is bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. High safety and a growing preference for eco-friendly solutions will surge the demand for biodegradable skin injectables in the future.

Dermal Fillers to Experience Monumental Demand for Wrinkle Correction Treatment

In terms of application, the market is segmented into the restoration of volume/fullness, wrinkle correction treatment, scar treatment, lip enhancement, and others. Among these, the wrinkle correction treatment segment is likely to emerge as the most popular filler treatment, recording the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

Speciality & Dermatology Clinics to Witness Massive Product Demand

On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals & clinics, speciality & dermatology clinics, and others. In 2021, the speciality & dermatology clinics segment dominated the Europe dermal fillers market share, as the majority of consumers prefer speciality clinics for cosmetic procedures.





Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Regional Insights:

Germany Dominates the Market Backed by Surging Cosmetic Surgeries

The market in Germany was worth USD 0.35 billion in 2021. The coming years would see the country dominating the Europe market due to the growing popularity of non-invasive cosmetic procedures. In 2020, Germany had over 695,315 injectables-based non-surgical procedures, reports the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

Meanwhile, France holds the second-largest market share. The top players in this region are undertaking strategic initiatives to boost their market presence.

Competitive Landscape

Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and Merz Pharma Enjoy Major Share Owing to Robust Portfolio

Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and Merz Pharma currently enjoy a higher market share for dermal fillers in Europe. Strong portfolio and a robust product pipeline have helped these companies establish a strong foothold in the European market. These companies are focusing on further expanding their portfolios through strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Sinclair Pharma (U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France)

Teoxane (Switzerland)

DR. Korman (Israel)

Zimmer Aesthetics (Germany)





Table Of Content

Key Insights Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers Overview of the Regulatory Scenario for Dermal Fillers, Europe Overview of Reimbursement Scenario, Europe New Product Launches/Approvals Pipeline Analysis Impact of COVID-19 On Europe Dermal Fillers Market

Europe Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Competitive Analysis Europe Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Product, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, financials (Based on Availability)) Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Merz Pharma Teoxane Sinclair Pharma Galderma Bioxis pharmaceuticals DR. Korman Zimmer Aesthetics







FAQs:

How big is Europe's dermal fillers market?

The market size was USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2029.

Who are the major players in this market?

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie), Galderma, and Merz Pharma are the major market players in the Europe market.

