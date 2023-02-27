Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,632 in the last 365 days.

Global Actuator Market Size, Trends & Analysis

Emerson Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion, Moog, SMC, Curtis Wright Corporation, MISUMI, Rotork plc, Parker Hannifin among others, are some of the key players in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Actuator Market is projected to grow from USD 63.8 billion in 2023 to USD 87.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is expected to be driven by the rising need for novel and cutting-edge actuators across a variety of industrial automation, including agriculture, domestic, oil & gas, aviation, and defense. Actuators are also in greater demand in the healthcare industry, where they are utilized in beds, dental chairs, MRI and PT scanning equipment, and other devices.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Actuator Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the linear segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the vertical outlook, the electrical segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Emerson Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion, Moog, SMC, Curtis Wright Corporation, MISUMI, Rotork plc, and Parker Hannifin, among others, are some of the key players in the global actuator market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/actuator-market-3871

Actuation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Electrical
  • Pneumatic
  • Hydraulic

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Linear
  • Rotary

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Actuator Market Size, Trends & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more