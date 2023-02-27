Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,603 in the last 365 days.

Poe on NAIA extortion of Thai national: Nakakagalit, nakakahiya

PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release
February 27, 2023

Poe on NAIA extortion of Thai national: Nakakagalit, nakakahiya

Sen. Grace Poe called the extortion incident involving a Thai national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) infuriating and embarrassing, as she urged other victims to come out and file complaints.

"Nung nakita ko iyong video na 'yun, talagang nakakagalit at nakakahiya," Poe said in an interview Monday.

"Isa na namang problema ito sa reputasyon ng NAIA at ng ating airports," she added.

Poe called on other victims of extortion or attempts by airport personnel to ask money, and those who have lost valuables in the process of baggage inspection and check-in to lodge formal complaints to determine the accountability of airport personnel.

Poe said the latest incident tarnished anew the already notorious reputation of NAIA and could discourage tourists from visiting the country.

"Iyong turista na nga ang pumunta rito, iyong Thai national, ganito pa ang karanasan. Kung sino ang security na dapat poprotekta sa atin, sila pa ang gumagawa ng kalokohan," she said.

Two months ago, she said one of her office staff lost a watch during baggage inspection.

"Ang ibang reklamo, pagdaan sa xray ng bagahe, paglabas, may nawawala na, parang may magician na now you see it, now you don't," she said.

The senator said aggrieved passengers should come forward and have their complaints documented. NAIA should also make available relevant CCTV footages to aid in the investigation of complaints, including the case of the Thai national.

"We need high-resolution CCTV footages, so we can see who are involved. We know that not every airport personnel is a scalawag, we need to distinguish the bad eggs from the good ones and exact accountability," Poe said.

You just read:

Poe on NAIA extortion of Thai national: Nakakagalit, nakakahiya

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more