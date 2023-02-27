PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2023 Senator Cayetano's office provides medical assistance to Pangasinan indigent patients The Office of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano continued its mission of providing medical assistance to Filipinos under the DOH Medical Assistance to Indigents Patients Program (DOH-MAIPP), this time helping more than 60 patients admitted at the Western Pangasinan District Hospital (WPDH) with their hospital bills. In partnership with the DOH Center for Health Development Region 1 and in coordination Alaminos City Mayor Arth Bryan Celeste and WPDH Chief of Hospital Dr. Susan Rita P. Meriño, a medical assistance desk was set up at the hospital on February 24, 2023 to help its admitted patients who were mostly dealing with orthopedic, pediatric, and gastrointestinal problems. A number of vehicular accident victims also received help, the youngest of whom is a 6-year-old who was admitted along with her mother for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The mother expressed gratitude to Senator Cayetano for helping them with their hospital bill. Pangasinan was the second stop of the medical caravan after its launch at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on February 8, 2023. According to its official Facebook Page -- Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano Tulong-Medikal -- the program will continue to set up medical desks in various hospitals nationwide to help more Filipinos in need of medical assistance. Cayetano, a veteran senator, had established a medical assistance program early in his public service with the end goal of helping poor Filipinos who have little to no out-of-pocket expenses for basic medical care and medicine. In his return to the Senate last year, Cayetano authored several health-related bills such as the Barangay Health Centers Act (Senate Bill No. 303), Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities (Senate Bill No. 304), the Health Passport System Act (Senate Bill No. 60), the Mahal ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law (Senate Bill No. 68), and the Floating Hospitals Act (Senate Bill No. 305). Since October 2022, Cayetano's office has extended medical assistance to more than a thousand patients from all over the country. Opisina ni Alan Cayetano, nagbigay ng tulong medikal sa mahihirap na pasyente sa Pangasinan Sa ilalim ng Department of Health-Medical Assistance to Indigents Patients Program (DOH-MAIPP), tumulong sa pagbabayad ng hospital bills ang opisina ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano para sa mahigit 60 na pasyente sa Western Pangasinan District Hospital (WPDH) sa Alaminos City, Pangasinan noong Biyernes, February 24, 2023. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng DOH Center for Health Development Region 1, at sa koordinasyon ni Alaminos City Mayor Arth Bryan Celeste at WPDH Chief of Hospital Dr. Susan Rita P. Meriño, nagtayo ang opisina ng senador ng isang medical assistance desk upang tulungan ang mga pasyenteng may problema sa orthopedic, pediatric, at gastrointestinal. Nakatanggap din ng tulong ang ilang mga biktima ng aksidente. Pinakabata sa mga ito ay isang anim na taong gulang na na-admit kasama ang kanyang ina dahil sa sugat na natamo dulot ng aksidente sa motorsiklo. Nagpasalamat ang kanyang ina kay Senador Cayetano sa pagtulong sa kanila sa kanilang bayarin sa ospital. Pangalawang ospital na ang WPDH kung saan nagtayo ng assistance desk para sa medical caravan ang opisina ni Cayetano. Unang inilunsad ang caravan na ito sa Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital noong February 8, 2023. Ayon sa opisyal na Facebook Page nito -- Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano Tulong-Medikal -- ang programa ay magpapatuloy sa pagpapatayo ng medical desks sa iba't ibang ospital sa buong bansa upang matulungan ang mas maraming Pilipinong nangangailangan ng tulong medikal. Bilang beteranong senador, matagal nang nagtatag si Cayetano ng isang medical assistance program upang tulungan ang mga mahihirap na Pilipino sa kanilang pangangailangang medikal. Sa kanyang pagbabalik sa Senado noong nakaraang taon, inakda ni Cayetano ang ilang panukalang batas na may kinalaman sa kalusugan tulad ng Barangay Health Centers Act (Senate Bill No. 303), Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities (Senate Bill No. 304), ang Health Passport System Act (Senate Bill No. 60), ang Mahal ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law (Senate Bill No. 68), at ang Floating Hospitals Act (Senate Bill No. 305). Mula noong Oktubre 2022, nagpaabot ang tanggapan ni Cayetano ang tulong medikal sa mahigit isang libong pasyente mula sa buong bansa.