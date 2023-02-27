National Assembly's external affairs achievements reviewed

VIETNAM, February 27 -

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly’s external affairs have been implemented continuously at different levels with improved efficiency, promoting Việt Nam’s image as an innovative, dynamic and active country and raising Việt Nam’s status internationally.

Chairman of the NA's Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà made the statement on Monday at a conference on implementing the NA’s external affairs tasks in 2023.

The conference was organised for the first time by the NA Standing Committee with the participation of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Reporting on the results of the NA's foreign affairs since the beginning of the 15th term, Hà said that in the first two years of his term, despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NA’s external activities took place in both online and in-person forms, affirming the NA’s position and role in the international community.

Hà said that vaccine diplomacy and diplomacy for economic development have been actively implemented and integrated in bilateral and multilateral foreign affairs activities.

Immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, the NA's external activities were actively and comprehensively implemented, contributing to promoting relations with Southeast Asian countries and important partners, and effectively contributing to the country's socio-economic recovery and development goals.

The Vietnamese NA has established ties with almost all parliaments of countries having diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, especially traditional friends like Laos and Cambodia, strategic partners, and ASEAN countries.

Online talks and important external activities with China, Cuba, and Mexico have been held.

In particular, a series of important activities were held within the framework of the Việt Nam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year and the Việt Nam – Cambodia Friendship Year on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam – Laos relations and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

In addition, the NA's external activities have contributed to the legislative work and institutionalisation of Việt Nam's international commitments. They have been deployed in various forms, such as a friendship group of parliamentarians, a group of women deputies to the National Assembly, and a group of young National Assembly deputies, with extensive exchanges in many fields.

External activities have also contributed to promoting the deployment of overseas Vietnamese following the Politburo’s Conclusion No12-KL/TW in order to strengthen the solidarity and consensus of the overseas Vietnamese community, promote and supervise the border and territorial protection, and promote the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They helped maintain a peaceful and stable environment and the sovereignty of the country's territory, sea and islands.

Bilateral parliamentary diplomacy has broadened and deepened relations with many important partners, and promoted the role of the legislature in formulating international law, consolidating peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Multilateral parliamentary diplomacy has been effectively implemented, contributing to solving global challenges, and affirming the NA of Việt Nam as an active and responsible member by actively participating in inter-parliamentary forums.

Hà affirmed since the beginning of the 15th term, the NA's foreign affairs have been comprehensively implemented, showing the image of an innovative, dynamic and active NA, contributing to enhancing the image and position of Việt Nam in the international arena.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said the NA's foreign affairs have been actively and synchronously implemented.

He said the NA has learned lessons of foreign affairs activities in the renewal period: lessons on close, creative and effective coordination in external relations among the NA and the Party's external affairs, external relations of all levels, branches, localities on the basis of making the most of the advantages of all sides and ensure the highest interests of the country and people. VNS