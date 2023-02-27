Hair Loss Treatment Market - Rising Demand of alopecia or hair loss is expected to boost the growth of the market

Hair Loss Treatment Market

The global Hair Loss Treatment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3,592.3 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $5,461.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Hair loss treatment has been developing rapidly in recent years due to increased awareness of its benefits in preventing and regenerating hair loss and damage. The use of hair loss treatment products offers cost efficiency, reduces hair fall, and strengthens the overall health of the hair. The increasing demand for hair loss treatment among people with androgenetic alopecia, a common hair disorder that leads to baldness, is driving the growth of the market.

Brief About the Report

The market’s supply-side and demand-side Hair Loss Treatment Market trends are evaluated in the study. The study provides important details on applications and statistics, which are compiled in the report to provide a market prediction. Additionally, it offers thorough explanations of SWOT and PESTLE analyses depending on changes in the region and industry. It sheds light on risks, obstacles, and uncertainties, as well as present and future possibilities and challenges in the market.

The following Key Players are Mentioned in this Document:

✤ Viviscal

✤ Cipla Limited

✤ Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

✤ Merck & Co., Inc.

✤ Daiichi-Sankyo Co., Ltd.

✤ Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

✤ Lexington International LLC

✤ Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

✤ PureTech

✤ Vitabiotics

✤ Reddy’s Laboratories

✤ Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

✤ HCell Inc.

✤ Follica, Inc.

✤ Aurobindo Pharma

✤ Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Zydus Cadila).

Details Segmentation:

By Type:

✤ Noncicatricial

✤ Telogen Effluvium

✤ Androgenetic Alopecia

✤ Alopecia Areata

✤ Cicatricial

By Product Type:

✤ Corticosteroids

✤ Antihypertensives

✤ Topical Immune-modulators

By Gender:

✤ Male

✤ Female

Regions Covered in This Report Are

➤ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

➤ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

➤ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

➤ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

➤ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Hair Loss Treatment Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Hair Loss Treatment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Hair Loss Treatment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hair Loss Treatment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Hair Loss Treatment (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Hair Loss Treatment Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2017-2030)

Chapter 5 North America Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hair Loss Treatment Business

Chapter 15 Global Hair Loss Treatment Market Forecast (2023-2030)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology