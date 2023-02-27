Aluf Holdings, Inc. Retains Cervitude IR for Investor Relations, Market Awareness, Business Development, and Marketing Strategy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AHIX), a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating small to mid-sized businesses in the technology, artificial intelligence, and financial / business sectors, today announced that it has retained Cervitude IR, a leading investor relations and marketing firm, to assist with market awareness, investor relations, business development, and marketing efforts.



"We are excited to announce our partnership with Cervitude IR," said Sam Jakobs, CEO of Aluf Holdings. "Their expertise in investor relations and marketing will help us expand our visibility and brand recognition, as well as enhance our efforts to attract potential investors and partners. We believe that our partnership with Cervitude IR will help us Take our Business to the Next Level."

Over several quarters, the company has continued to roll up and buildout BizzUniverse™, an ecosystem of SaaS portals for B2B and B2C markets. With over 100 brands operating in potentially over a dozen business sectors in the BizzUniverse™ Eco System, Aluf Holdings, Inc has retained Cervitude IR to develop and implement the roll-out of each brand-business-vertical.

Harold Blackwell, Partner at Cervitude IR, added, "We are thrilled to be working with Aluf Holdings, a company with a proven track record of success in acquiring and operating businesses in various sectors. Their development and work on their BizzUniverse™ platform is impressive to say the least. Our team is committed to supporting Aluf Holdings' growth and success through effective communication with the investment community, targeted marketing, and strategic business development."

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating small to mid-sized businesses in the technology and financial sectors. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for its shareholders by leveraging its operational expertise and financial resources to support the growth of its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.aluf.com.

About Cervitude IR

Cervitude IR is a full-service investor relations and marketing firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to publicly traded and private companies. The firm is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their strategic objectives and increase shareholder value through targeted marketing and effective communication with the investment community. For more information, please visit the firm's website at https://www.cervitude.com.

