Video Intercom Devices Market Surging at 9.6% CAGR till 2031, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Increased Security Concerns - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global video intercom devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2031, as per market forecast by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Password access, card, proximity card, biometric recognition, and face recognition are the key methods that can be utilized for access control of video intercom devices. As per TMR market analysis, the password access segment is projected to lead the global industry during the forecast period. This can be attributed to advantages, such as convenience, easy access, and high security provided by password access technique. Rise in adoption of this type of access control for home automation, surveillance, security, and smart buildings is creating growth opportunities in the market.

Video Intercom Devices Market: Key Findings

Video intercom devices are available in wired as well as wireless forms. As per TMR study on the global video intercom devices industry, the wired segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in product demand owing to advantages such as convenient communication, cost-effectiveness, and easy installation. Moreover, these devices can be easily incorporated with existing systems and require relatively less maintenance costs.

Adoption of video intercom devices has increased in the past few years for security management of residential as well as commercial buildings. These devices can be combined with access control systems, security & building management systems, and video surveillance systems. Video intercom devices offer various features such as visitor audiovisual identification, emergency call queuing, and paging. Moreover, these offer remotely unlocking doors using power door locks feature in order to allow entry of visitors into the home. Information of visitors can be broadcast to multiple stations using mobile app or standard master station. Thus, utilization of these devices has increased in order to provide high security levels in offices and residential buildings. This factor is fueling industry growth. Furthermore, the market is driven by launch of next-generation security audiovisual systems and rise in popularity of smart homes across the globe.

Demand for video intercom equipment has increased in the past few years. These devices are utilized in combination with night vision miniature camera in order to capture visitors' images. Popularity of these devices has increased in the past few years, as market players are focusing on the launch of these devices in a wide range of styles. Moreover, these devices are equipped with video, audio, video phone intercom, multi-tenant intercom, and Wi-Fi enabled intercom.



Video Intercom Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in cases of crime and rise in awareness about importance of taking security measures are propelling demand for video intercom devices

Surge in focus on adoption of smart cities across developed and developing countries is fueling business opportunities for manufacturers of video intercom devices

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global video intercom devices market in 2022. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for security systems for residential purposes.

According to the TMR market trends analysis, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in awareness about advantages of video intercom equipment and increase in product adoption in the automotive industry.

Video Intercom Devices Market: Competition Landscape

Industry players are focusing on the incorporation of technological advancements in their production processes to offer advanced products

Leading enterprises are adopting strategies such as product launches in order to expand their product portfolio

Video Intercom Devices Market: Key Players

Comelit Group S.P.A.

Aiphone Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikivision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

LEGRAND

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.

Samsung Group

Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation

Type

Screen Size

Below 3 Inches

3 - 5 Inches

5 - 7 Inches

Above 7 Inches

Access Control

Card

Password Access

Biometric Recognition

Others (proximity card, face recognition, etc.)

Price

Low (Below US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100 - US$ 500)

High (Above US$ 500)



Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Offices

Others (government, industries, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Company Owned Websites

Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Other Retail Store





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



