Global Intelligent Battery Sensor Market - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Intelligent Battery Sensor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The growing automotive industry is the main driver of the global market for intelligent battery sensors. The increasing CO2 emissions and fuel consumption are the primary reasons for the rise of air pollutants across the globe. It is anticipated that growing environmental awareness and stringent government regulations regarding vehicle emissions are expected to propel the market.

Key Market Insights

As per the electric vehicle type outlook, hybrid electric vehicles are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global intelligent battery sensor market from 2023 to 2028

As per the voltage type outlook, the 24V segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global intelligent battery sensor market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to dominate the market

North America is anticipated to have a stable market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

AMS AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, EDN Network, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Inomatic GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Qinuo Electronics Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch Ltd, and Vishay Intertechnology among others, are some of the key players in the global intelligent battery sensor market

Voltage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Communication Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Motor Controller Unit (MCU)

Electric Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

